NTT Data to Acquire Data Analytics Firm Aspirent; Wayne Busch Quoted

NTT DATA announced on Thursday that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atlanta-based Aspirent , a leading data, analytics and advisory firm.

The acquisition supports and enhances NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner for enterprises globally, which will add over 230 data advisors and technologists to the company’s digital transformation services team and bolster its data engineering capabilities.

“As we help our clients navigate critical business challenges through the use of data, this acquisition expands and strengthens NTT DATA’s analytics and advisory capabilities,” said Wayne Busch , Group President of Consulting and Digital Transformation for NTT DATA Services.

“Aspirent continues our targeted focus on becoming a trusted advisor for our clients following our acquisitions of Hashmap and Chainalytics,” he added.

Aspirent CEO Andrew Wells shared his excitement to apply more than a decade of solving complex data-driven business challenges with their customers, the opportunity to join NTT and strengthen the company’s will provide the ability to deliver end-to-end global solutions and bring exciting new opportunities to our colleagues and communities.

Aspirent clients and employees will benefit from access to NTT DATA’s powerhouse of innovation resources and broader digital transformation capabilities including a $3.6 billion average annual R&D investment.