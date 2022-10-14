MDA Awards System High Corporation $150M Contract for Missile, Security Systems Work; Sarah Lord Quoted

Defense technology contracting company System High Corporation has landed a $150 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency calling for security-related assistance and other weapons system support.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort award expects System High to aid the MDA’s missile defense systems through counterintelligence activities, testing and maintenance and various evaluations . While it was awarded in August, the Chantilly, Virginia-headquartered organization announced the contract on Friday.

Sarah Lord , chief operating officer of System High, reported that the company was “honored” to continue an ongoing collaboration with the MDA, with which its cross-disciplinary team has worked for a number of years on other projects.

During the fulfillment of their MDA contract, System High personnel will be stationed in several states: Alabama, Colorado, Alaska, New Mexico, Virginia, California and Hawaii.

Work duties within the contract’s allotted timespan will find System High developing and executing as well as performing upkeep on domestic and international security initiatives. They will handle emergency administration needs and attend to special security office demands while proposing new security strategies.

Additionally, System High is slated to offer both advisory and technical services to the MDA aimed to enable multifaceted, consolidated missile defense apparatuses.

In the past, System High has partnered with organizations such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency conducting security and intelligence efforts. Their new MDA contract will draw on this experience.

Notably, Doug Kumbalek , chief strategy officer and executive vice president at System High, engaged in an Executive Spotlight interview at ExecutiveBiz in August, around the time the MDA contract was presented. During the talk, Kumbalek explained that for the last nearly two years, System High has worked as the prime contractor on an MDA enterprise security and program protection project.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our mission partnerships with Government leaders at MDA and our engineers and security professionals’ ability to best protect those missions. We continue to build from a strong base of engagement and collaboration across the enterprise,” Kumbalek stated.