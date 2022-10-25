Think Tank Veteran Laura Baldwin Accepts VP Role at Institute for Defense Analyses

The Institute of Defense Analyses, an operator of three federally funded research and development centers, has appointed RAND veteran Laura Baldwin to a vice president position, effective Nov. 14.

She will be responsible for driving research initiatives for the Systems and Analyses Center and the Science and Technology Policy Institute in her new role, IDA said Monday.

The Duke University alumnus has spent more than 20 years at Santa Monica, California-based policy think tank RAND.

Baldwin most recently served as associate director of the nonprofit organization’s national security research division, where she conducted research into the convergence of economics and national security with supply chain analyses.

While at RAND, she took part in an analysis of alternatives for the U.S. Air Force’s KC-135 tanker recapitalization program.