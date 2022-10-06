Kris Gorriarán Named New President of Gordian; William Pollak Quoted

Gordian announced on Thursday that Kris Gorriarán , previously of Fluke Health Solutions (FHS), has been named the company’s new president.

“It is my honor to join another successful and high-growth Fortive operating company. I have already hit the ground running with Gordian’s ambitious, customer-focused team,” Gorriarán said.

Kris Gorriarán joins Gordian following her more than six-year tenure with Fluke Health Solutions . During her time with the company, Gorriarán most recently served as its president where she led the delivery of strong business results, as well as high levels of customer, partner and employee satisfaction.

“I have enormous pride in the business and culture that my leadership team and employees have developed together at FHS, as well as the meaningful impact we have made in the healthcare market,” Gorriarán explained.

Gordian is the leading provider of software, data insights and services to the construction and facilities industries. Gordian’s solutions enable efficient and effective procurement and information solutions that deliver rapid deployment and long-term cost savings.

William Pollak , group president of Fortive’s Facility and Asset Lifecycle Group, also expressed his excitement to see Kris Gorriarán join the company given Gordian’s future growth opportunities to provide unrivaled insights, robust technology and expert services for all phases of the building lifecycle.

“Kris is a structured leader with a strong appetite for pursuing growth opportunities in the market through innovative business models and go-to-market strategies,” Pollak explained. “She inspires her teams with a clear and compelling vision, a high level of collaborative engagement with all stakeholders, and an ability to create an empowered, agile, and focused organizational culture.”

About Gordian

