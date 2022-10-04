Intel Federal President & GM Jim Brinker Talks Boosting U.S. Share of Global Semiconductor Chip Output in New Video Interview

Microelectronics and semiconductor chips are critical to the continued modernization and innovation of the U.S. government. Everything from smartphones and Internet of Things-connected appliances in the private sector to next-generation weapons systems and advanced technologies in the public sector relies on semiconductor chips.

The U.S. once produced 80 percent of the world’s chips, but for the past three decades, that ratio has been steadily declining; today, we only produce around 12 percent of the global semiconductor chip output. Now, the federal government aims to revitalize U.S.-based microelectronics with the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which invests $52.7 billion in domestic chip manufacturing.

Intel is one of the top three chip creators in the world — alongside Samsung in Korea and TSMC in Taiwan — and it is the largest chip maker in the United States. Executive Mosaic spoke with Jim Brinker , president and general manager of Intel Federal and three-time Wash100 Award winner, in a recent video interview to find out more about how the CHIPS Act is expected to impact domestic chip production, what Intel is doing to rebalance the global output ratio and what this technology means for the future of American innovation.

Brinker explained how semiconductor chips can pave the way for exciting possibilities in areas like artificial intelligence, 5G, smart cities, quantum and more. He also discussed the potential impacts of Intel’s work on the Aurora Exascale Supercomputer at Argonne National Labs.

