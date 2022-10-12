/

GSA, DOE Seek Clean Energy Technologies to Reduce Carbon Emissions; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration and the Department of Energy are seeking input from the private sector on clean energy technologies designed to help reduce commercial buildings’ greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen grid resilience.

In a request for information, the agencies said they are looking for emerging technologies that could reduce greenhouse gas and carbon emissions, generate and store clean energy, enable building electrification and improve operating efficiency, GSA said Tuesday.

The technologies must be commercially available and ready for integration into operational buildings. They will be evaluated for inclusion in the GSA Green Proving Ground (GPG)
program or DOE-facilitated voluntary partnership programs.

The RFI follows the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act that allocates $3.3 billion for the integration of low-carbon materials and sustainable technologies into federal buildings.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will provide even more opportunities for us to transform federal buildings into high-performing, high-tech testbeds for clean energy innovation,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

Responses are due Dec. 9.

