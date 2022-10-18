Former Red Hat Exec Tricia Fitzmaurice to Lead New Accounts as VP of Sales at Rancher Government Solutions

Experienced government technology executive Tricia Fitzmaurice has joined Rancher Government Solutions , a company that provides open source and security-focused products to the public sector, as its vice president of sales.

At RGS, Fitzmaurice will be responsible for seeking new accounts and expanding the market impacts of the company’s Kubernetes, cloud and technology evolution services , the Reston, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Lynne Chamberlain , CEO of RGS, commented that Fitzmaurice’s addition to the company is well-timed with the company’s growth, as the organization underwent a rebranding and restructuring in 2021, changing from Rancher Labs to their current name and gaining new ownership under SUSE.

Chamberlain went on to say that Fitzmaurice’s reputation in the U.S. government and adjacent industries in addition to her track record, career history and unique insights are likely to propel RGS toward new successes while working to best satisfy clientele.

Fitzmaurice began her almost three-decade career as an account manager at IBM overseeing OCR services for businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Subsequently, she headed up government accounts at i2 Technologies and served in positions such as public sector senior account executive and director of national security programs, law enforcement and justice at Red Hat , where she worked for a total of eight years.

While at Red Hat, the executive collaborated with high-ranking government officials on information technology modernization and cloud migration initiatives. She also won honors at the company like Account Manager of the Year, Chairman’s Award Winner and Deal of the Year as well as earning placement in the President’s Club multiple times over.

Prior to coming aboard at RGS, Fitzmaurice was regional vice president of federal civilian agencies and national security programs at software company UiPath , where she was in charge of assisting government personnel with the implementation and adoption of automated technologies across enterprises.

Fitzmaurice is poised to share her expertise in secure supply chain operations and government mission execution in her new role at RGS.

“The work Lynne and the entire RGS team has put into ensuring the Rancher solution stack is supported with security and operational readiness as the highest priorities for our federal customers is extremely impressive,” Fitzmaurice remarked, adding, “I’m excited for the opportunity to join this very talented organization.”