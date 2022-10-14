Federal IT Leader Chezian Sivagnanam Joins FDIC as Chief Architect

Chezian Sivagnanam, a former National Science Foundation executive with more than 20 years of digital transformation experience, has been appointed to serve as chief architect at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

In a LinkedIn post, Sivagnanam shared that he joined the agency after serving as chief enterprise architect at NSF where he advised the chief information officer on the planning and coordination of information technology strategy, vision, management and governance.

Prior to joining the government sector, Sivagnanam spent more than a decade in the private industry, holding various roles at companies including BearingPoint, Blue Canopy, Compuware and Deloitte.

The new FDIC official holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the College of Engineering at Anna University.