DOE Solicits Ideas to Ensure Grid Tech Supply With Defense Production Act Authority

The Department of Energy has issued a request for information to seek public input on using the Defense Production Act to boost technology supply chains, foster clean energy and ensure grid reliability.

The RFI notice comes four months after President Biden allowed DOE to invoke the DPA to expedite domestic manufacturing of clean energy systems such as solar panels, the department said Monday.

The Biden administration is working to strengthen the country’s energy resilience in the wake of global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine, which have disrupted the U.S. energy supply chains and even affected national defense.

DOE is soliciting ideas from industry and public sector stakeholders on how to apply legal authority to address challenges and opportunities in technology supply chains, domestic manufacturing processes in businesses of all sizes, U.S. workforce investment and socioeconomic accessibility of clean energy.

The deadline for submission is on Nov. 30.