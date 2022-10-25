Pentagon Unveils Pilot to Drive Transition of Microelectronic Prototypes to Military Systems

The Department of Defense has introduced a pilot program to facilitate the deployment of microelectronic prototypes developed through the State-of-the-art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging initiative, Inside Defense reported Monday.

The Stimulating Transition for Advanced Microelectronics Packaging pilot seeks to advance the transition of multichip packages built through the SHIP program to military systems.

In October 2020, Intel’s federal arm and Qorvo received other transaction agreements to develop MCPs under the SHIP program.

The National Security Technology Accelerator said in a news release that Intel’s MCP is under the prototype production phase and that delivery of such packages is expected to occur in 2023.

According to NSTXL, the STAMP pilot will provide the defense industrial base an opportunity to identify where to integrate the MCPs and perform analysis and test ahead of the planned transition.