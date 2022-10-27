DMI Acquires Ambit Group to Expand Portfolio Within Federal Market; CEO Sunny Bajaj Quoted

DMI, the digital transformation services organization, has acquired data analytics, cybersecurity and mission support company Ambit Group in an undisclosed transaction.

The acquisition will advance DMI’s collection of digital services and extend its customer and contract vehicle portfolio within federal markets, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company stated on Thursday.

“With this addition, we combine Ambit’s comprehensive data management, analytics, and cybersecurity services with our cross-industry, digital transformation expertise to help drive the next generation of digital government,” DMI founder and CEO Sunny Bajaj commented.

Bajaj also emphasized the high demand for IT modernization and new technological innovations.

DMI offers enterprise consulting, transformation and maintenance services to both public and private sector clients. The company uses a streamlined suit of agile software development and engineering solutions powered by business strategy, domain-specific knowledge and technical prowess.

With a focus on federal agencies, Ambit targets the area of mission performance development by providing digital enhancement services across the areas of homeland security, regulatory and civilian services.

“With Ambit’s track record of success in this space, coupled with DMI’s extensive experience and range of services, this pairing represents an unstoppable force,” said Ambit co-CEO Kim Hayes.

The company has worked in the fields of finance, national security, and science with a variety of federal clients including the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.