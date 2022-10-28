/

DIU Seeks Proposals for Blockchain-Based Data Protection Tech Development Program

The Defense Innovation Unit has asked vendors to propose commercial technologies that would enable the integration of components on a Web3 or Blockchain platform designed to ensure the security of data within a federated data system.

DIU said the proposed system should allow for cross-domain or classification-level sharing, use quantum-resistant cryptography, support the use of the common access card, operate as an on-premises platform, integrate with managed service offerings and leverage distributed learning capabilities across domains.

The platform should be deployed on existing hardware systems, include plans to support role-based access control in the future and integrate entity-related application systems using commodity hardware, encryption and cryptographic data structures. 

We expect a minimal viable product to be delivered in the form of data storage, authorized access, and classification level-based access control,” the DIU notice reads.

Proposals are due Nov. 11.

