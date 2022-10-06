DHS Appoints Nicholas Rasmussen as New Counterterrorism Coordinator; Bennie Thompson Quoted

Nicholas Rasmussen, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, was named as new counterterrorism coordinator at the Department of Homeland Security.

Commenting on the appointment, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the homeland security committee, cited Rasmussen’s previous responsibilities including serving as executive director of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.

“This appointment will greatly help DHS in its mission to monitor, assess, and respond to both foreign and domestic terror threats,” the lawmaker added.

Rasmussen will lead domestic anti-terrorism efforts and policy not only in the DHS but also in component agencies such as the Secret Service, Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection, according to a Yahoo News report on Tuesday.

The official was at the helm of the Countering Violent Extremism programs created in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City.

“Today, domestic violent extremists pose the most lethal terrorism threat to our nation, yet global terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda and their affiliates still pose a very real risk to the American public at home and abroad,” said Thompson.

Rasmussen will replace John Cohen, who was the DHS counterterrorism coordinator until March this year.