Dataminr Launches Crisis Response Program to Support Nonprofits; GovCon Expert Dana Barnes Quoted

Dataminr announced on Wednesday that the company has launched its Crisis Response program to provide free, limited-term licenses and training for qualified nonprofits to address their need for real-time information during or in the aftermath of major emergencies.

“Historically, local nonprofits on the ground have carried much of the risk during humanitarian crises, while having limited access to critical tools and resources,” said Jessie End, vice president of Social Good at Dataminr.

Jessie End continued to explain that providing more equitable access to crucial information when it matters most. She mentioned the that Crisis Response program is a natural evolution of Dataminr’s long-held dedication to positive social impact.”

Dana Barnes , president of Government with Dataminr and an influential member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, sent his thanks via LinkedIn to Jessie End and Dataminr CEO Ted Bailey for driving the company’s efforts with the program to use artificial intelligence for good.

“Crisis response support is a key component of Dataminr’s social good efforts,” GovCon Expert Dana Barnes explained. “Our Crisis Response Program will provide free, limited-term licenses and training for qualified nonprofits of all sizes.”

Dataminr’s numerous employee volunteers will help its Crisis Response program support a large number of organizations, including those often under-resourced. The Crisis Response program will offer training and support to participating nonprofits for up to eight weeks. Organizations must be registered nonprofits and actively responding to a crisis in order to qualify.

Currently, significant partners with Dataminr, including the United Nations and Direct Relief, are using First Alert , the company’s product for its public sector customers to deliver real-time breaking news alerts for first response within minutes instead of a matter of hours or even days.

About Dataminr

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high-impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world’s leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms.