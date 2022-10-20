Corelight’s Federal CTO, Jean Schaffer, Talks Improving Federal Acquisition Processes With Potomac Officers Club

Potomac Officers Club recently featured Jean Schaffer , federal CTO at Corelight , in an Executive Spotlight interview to discuss Schaffer’s thoughts on areas of improvement for the federal government, strategies for leveraging new technologies and ways in which she has adapted to changes across her career.

In this excerpt from her interview, Schaffer describes the challenges she has identified in the federal government’s acquisition processes:

“The top three changes that I would advocate for in the federal landscape are acquisition, hiring structures (including compensation) and streamlining of processes. You will note that these are not new and novel thoughts, and considerable effort and improvements have been made in each, but there is still such a long way to go.

Over the decades, federal acquisition rules and laws have been enacted — all for good reasons. But the FAR is so complicated that it takes a huge ecosystem of resellers and other specialists to connect promising tech to buyers who need it. There has got to be a better way!”

