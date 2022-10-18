Bill to Provide AI Training for Federal Acquisition Workforce Signed Into Law

President Biden on Monday signed into law a bill that would establish a training program on artificial intelligence for federal procurement officials.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., introduced the Artificial Intelligence Training for the Acquisition Workforce Act, which was co-sponsored by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and passed the House in September.

The legislation directs the Office of Management and Budget to develop and provide an AI training program for acquisition personnel of executive agencies to help ensure that officials are informed of the capabilities and risks associated with AI.

The training program should offer introductory concepts relating to technological features of AI systems, provide ways to mitigate risks posed by AI and discuss future AI trends, including those with implications for national security and innovation.

Under the measure, OMB must update the AI training program at least every two years and come up with an approach to measure the participation of the acquisition workforce in the program.

The office should also receive and consider feedback and other insights from training program participants.