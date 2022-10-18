Army to Discuss EW Software Requirement With Potential Offerors

The U.S. Army will host an industry day on Nov. 10 as a prelude to a request for proposals for the service branch’s Electronic Warfare Planning Management Tool development project.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov indicates the service expects to commence the solicitation process in the second quarter of 2023 among prime vendors under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services contract vehicle.

The Army previously worked with an unnamed original equipment manufacturer to develop EWPMT software and tested the platform during the government’s 2021 fiscal year.

All service units then deployed the original version in FY 2022 to plan and manage EW missions.

The forthcoming procurement effort is for work to further develop the software based on the baseline technology. Other services listed in the notice include integration, testing, maintenance and configuration management.

Interested participants should register by Nov. 4 to attend the event virtually or in person.