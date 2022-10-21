AIR to Conduct Study on Advancing Equitable Outcomes Through ARP Implementation

The American Institutes for Research will conduct a multi-year study on programs funded by the American Rescue Plan to build evidence of their effectiveness in advancing equitable outcomes across the federal government.

The General Services Administration said Thursday the evaluation aims to determine whether the legislation delivers on its commitment to advance equity through a whole-of-government approach.

“This new evaluation will create a critical roadmap to ensure that the work of the Biden-Harris administration continues to provide effective and equitable benefits to the American people,” said Susan Rice, White House domestic policy adviser.

The ARP was signed into law in March 2021 to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on public health and the economy.

The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill provides financial assistance to employees, families, communities and small business owners affected by the pandemic.

“To date, ARP has helped power a historically equitable recovery,” said Gene Sperling, White House senior adviser and ARP implementation coordinator.

GSA’s Office of Evaluation Sciences will support the study in collaboration with the Office of Management and Budget’s Evidence Team and the ARP Implementation Team.

