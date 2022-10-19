2022 GAUGE Report Highlights Critical Impact of Hybrid Workforce Changes; GovCon Expert Rich Wilkinson Quoted

Unanet announced on Tuesday that the company has released the 2022 GAUGE Report detailing the survey results of nearly 1,200 respondents from across the federal landscape and government contracting (GovCon) sectors to discuss the latest business challenges facing our industry today.

Visit here to read and download the full 2022 GAUGE Report.

The 2022 Gauge Report, written by Unanet and CohnReznick LLP as joint authors for the sixth consecutive year, found that the most significant concerns and challenges are stemming from the impact still being felt from recent workforce and hybrid work changes as well as how GovCon executives are addressing additional labor shortages and challenges in technology use.

“Allocations for federally funded work are at an all-time high, meaning GovCons have reason to be upbeat about their own economic stability, but resources to service government contracts are more scarce, and that conundrum has leaped to the top of the list of what keeps business leaders up at night,” explained GovCon Expert Rich Wilkinson , senior director of GovCon Industry Marketing for Unanet.

According to the 2022 Gauge Report results, roughly 21 percent of companies have made critical changes in their hiring and talent retention strategies. In addition, nearly 70 percent of companies are offering both full-time and hybrid work-from-home arrangements.

“This offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reimagine the government contracting industry workplace and workforce,” GovCon Expert Rich Wilkinson continued. “Everything from who, how, when, and where is on the table for change in a way like never before.”

CohnReznick Partner Christine Williamson emphasized that this year’s Gauge Report is meant to shed a spotlight on the latest federal workforce trends and challenges, including talent needs, skills composition, costs, strategy and policies.

She also mentioned that the GovCon industry has been actively re-imagining and addressing these challenges to drive efficiency and more business to offer a more positive experience for the people working at these organizations as well as customers.