Valiant Secures $49.9M Marine Corps Contract for Training, Readiness Technology Services; Tammy Schmidt Quoted

Defense contractor Valiant Integrated Services has landed a three-year, $49.9 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to provide training and readiness tools and information.

The work is an extension of Valiant’s ongoing efforts under the Trackless Mobile Infantry Targets task order and will find the Valiant team developing and implementing semi-autonomous technologies as well as delivering data to training evaluators, the Herndon, Virginia-headquartered company said Thursday.

“This award allows us to continue to meet our customer’s live training needs with a set of innovative solutions that will result in the refined development of enhanced combat skills, previously only attainable in force-on-force training,” remarked Valiant Vice President of Global Training and Readiness Tammy Schmidt .

Schmidt additionally noted that the award is the latest in a history of collaborations with the Marine Corps that stretches back decades.

Through the latest contract, Valiant will prototype and deploy semi-autonomous, human-type TMITs that are able to navigate a live-fire training range and mimic the movements and threats presented by real-life adversaries for up-and-coming warfighters to engage with. Valiant is expected to furnish the TMITs to Marine facilities in North Carolina, California, Hawaii and Japan.

Furthermore, the company is expected to perform system operations and supply data for after-action review purposes, as well as maintain operational preparedness and design and update TMIT training situations and concepts.

Valiant will team with Marathon Targets to execute the work, which is the third task order they have received via the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The company has been a part of the MTSS IDIQ contracts since the program’s 2003 inception.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Valiant will compete for task orders in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s 10-year, $850 million contract vehicle. These will include modeling and simulation , exercises and assessment support, not unlike what they will be carrying out for the Marine Corps.

In August, the company won a five-year, $77 million contract from the U.S. Navy to run and sustain waterbound training mechanisms at naval air stations in Florida and Washington.