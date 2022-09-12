Unanet ERP Program Adopted by McHenry Management Group

Systems and maintenance engineering company McHenry Management Group has chosen Unanet ’s government contracting enterprise resource planning platform for its financial and task administration.

Unanet GovCon ERP is positioned to assist TMMG with organizing its design and development projects for federal government agencies and service branches such as the Department of the Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, the Dulles, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday.

“We saw more than 30% growth in our firm in one year, and we knew we needed to enhance our reporting capabilities with Unanet in order to navigate our company,” explained Jeffrey Estes , chief financial officer of TMMG. Estes was the figure who propositioned the company to go with Unanet’s software when he discovered they would be sunsetting their legacy ERP program.

Estes additionally noted that Unanet GovCon ERP’s reporting features will enable TMMG to better train its project managers, ultimately helping to increase revenue. Using the program, the PMs will ideally make informed financial decisions that could expand upon and grow individual contracts.

TMMG operates with a staff of over 200 team members who are working on contracts that demand asset, life cycle management, industrial operations and program management at an international scale. An execution plan for the integration of the Unanet platform is already underway and their team is reportedly responding positively.

“The sense of positive momentum here at Unanet is palpable among our GovCon and AEC customers, because of all the things we’re doing to strengthen our ERP and CRM solutions, and within our own workforce,” Halliday remarked.