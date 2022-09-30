Treasury Department Solicits Comments on Potential Federal Cyber Insurance Program

The Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office is soliciting public feedback on how to assess federal insurance response to catastrophic cyber incidents affecting critical infrastructure.

In a notice posted on the Federal Register, FIO said it wants to determine the potential structure and scope of coverage of such an insurance response in accordance with a recommendation made by the Government Accountability Office in June.

GAO recommended that FIO and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency jointly assess if a federal response is warranted to address financial losses from catastrophic cyber incidents.

FIO seeks to know what types of cyber incidents can be considered catastrophic; how to predict, measure and assess a cyber incident’s financial impact; what structures should be considered for a federal insurance response; and what measures must be adopted to prevent cyberattacks.

Comments are due Nov. 14.