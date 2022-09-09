Steve Thur Named Assistant Administrator of NOAA Research

Steve Thur, a nearly two-decade veteran of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has been named assistant administrator for oceanic and atmospheric research.

He will assume his new position in early October and will be responsible for leading NOAA’s research efforts related to weather, climate and marine ecosystems, the agency said Wednesday.

Thur most recently served as the director of NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, where he managed four marine laboratories and approximately 260 personnel.

He also served as the coordinator of NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program and worked as an economist at the Office of Response and Restoration.

“His scientific perspective and record of action on diversity, equity, justice and inclusion will be crucial as we work together to build climate resilient communities across the country,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

Thur holds a doctorate degree in marine policy from the University of Delaware’s Graduate College of Marine Studies.