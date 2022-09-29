Senators Cite Need for Senate-Confirmed Leaders at Social Security Administration

A group of senators called on President Biden through a letter to nominate a commissioner and deputy commissioner at the Social Security Administration to help address the challenges facing the agency when it comes to delivering services to citizens.

The lawmakers said in the letter dated Tuesday more than 70 million individuals receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits on a monthly basis and “older Americans make up about four out of every five beneficiaries.”

The legislators also cited the need to have Senate-confirmed leaders at SSA to help address labor-management issues and falling employee satisfaction at the agency.

“Permanent, Senate-confirmed leadership at the agency will help improve this longstanding challenge for the agency and its employees,” they noted.

Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; and Tom Carper, D-Del., were among the letter’s signatories.