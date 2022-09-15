Senate Panel Questions TikTok on Chinese Ties, Access to U.S. User Data

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee members heard testimony from a TikTok executive on the mobile video sharing platform’s connection to the China and access to data on U.S. users of the application, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Vanessa Pappas, chief operating officer of TikTok, told lawmakers at a meeting Wednesday that the platform is working to address concerns by the government on potential national security risks of the entertainment app owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance.

Pappas said the video service provider will “go above and beyond” as it hopes to reach an agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. regarding access and control.

In late June, Tiktok CEO Shou Zi Chew informed Republican senators in a letter about the company’s data security initiative dubbed Project Texas.

The platform also teamed up with Oracle to route U.S. user traffic to cloud infrastructure hosted domestically.