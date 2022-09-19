Senate Bill Seeks to Expand GSA Office of Executive Councils

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., have proposed a bill that would expand and make permanent a General Services Administration office that offers project management and administrative support to help federal agencies meet performance goals.

GSA’s office of executive councils supports governmentwide councils that are key to implementing the President’s Management Agenda and maintains records of federal funds used in agenda implementation, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Friday.

The proposed Governmentwide Executive Councils Administration and Results Improvement Act would streamline councils’ leadership responsibilities and roles to improve visibility into these councils’ project execution and decision-making processes.

The bill would direct each council to come up with strategic plans and publicly release such plans to enable Congress to understand the priorities of a specific council in support of the President’s Management Agenda.

The bipartisan measure seeks to provide “greater transparency and accountability on how federal agencies are using taxpayer dollars to meet their performance goals and better serve communities in Michigan and across the nation,” said Peters.