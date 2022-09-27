Senate Bill Seeks to Establish Critical Munitions Acquisition Fund; Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Quoted

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have proposed a bipartisan bill that would create a critical munitions acquisition fund to enable the secretary of the Department of Defense to improve management and sustain industry production lines of munitions as part of efforts to ensure military readiness.

The proposed Promoting Readiness for Overseas Contingencies and Unexpected Responses to Exigencies Act would grant CMAF with authorities to help DOD project industry’s supply chain requirements and improve the Pentagon’s purchasing power, Shaheen’s office said Monday.

“The PROCURE Act would ensure the U.S. is prepared to help our allies and partners in times of crisis without undermining our own military readiness,” Shaheen said.

“It would provide a more effective way to organize our allies’ procurement of the munitions required to defend against the threats they face,” she added.

Among the bill’s co-sponsors were Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

The lawmakers plan to file the measure as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023.