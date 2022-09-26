SBA to Take Over Responsibilities for Verification of Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

The Small Business Administration will take over all responsibilities for the verification of veteran-owned small businesses from the Department of Veterans Affairs starting Jan. 1.

VA said Friday it will halt the application for verification or reverification of VOSBs and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses on Oct. 24 as part of the transition.

The agency noted that the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization will continue to accept applications from veterans until the deadline.

“VA will reach out to all impacted Veterans to ensure a transparent, seamless transition of the verification process,” said Sharon Ridley, executive director of OSDBU.

The transition complies with a section of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that mandates that the SBA streamline and consolidate services offered to VOSBs and SDVOSBs.

In July, the SBA sought industry feedback on its proposed rule to develop a certification program for VOSBs seeking to be awarded sole source or set-aside federal contracts.