Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney Subsidiary Marks F135 Engine Delivery Milestone

Pratt & Whitney has reached a new milestone with the 1,000th delivery of a company-built propulsion system used to power F-35 fighter jets.

The Raytheon Technologies division said Wednesday the F135 production engine was designated for the 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II fighters in support of the U.S. military.

The F135 produces over 40,000 pounds of thrust and features a low observable signature technology, advanced thermal management and an integrated engine control system.

The aircraft engine manufacturer is currently pushing for a block upgrade to the F135 called the Enhanced Engine Package . The EEP program aims to provide a faster and cost-efficient path to fully enable block 4 capability for all F-35 operators.