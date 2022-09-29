Parry Labs COO Aydin Mohtashamian Talks Federal Acquisition, Talent Development & More With Potomac Officers Club

Parry Labs Chief Operating Officer Aydin Mohtashamian recently spoke with the Potomac Officers Club to share his thoughts on the hurdles that exist within the Department of Defense’s acquisition processes, the best strategies for developing talent within an organization and the values that steer his career. Mohtashamian served in the U.S. Army for over eight years, and he joined Parry Labs from Qinetiq U.S. where he served as president of C5ISR Solutions.

In this excerpt from his Executive Spotlight interview, Mohtashamian outlines some of the challenges the DOD faces as it pursues promising technologies to support the country’s warfighters:

“Many of the thought leaders within DOD, like Ms. Heidi Shyu of OUSD R&E, and Mr. Michael Brown, former head of DIU, have highlighted the ‘valley of death’ for promising technologies. These technologies are usually being delivered by small, innovative companies.

Although the DOD has been somewhat successful in demonstrating how innovative technologies can provide a clear warfighting advantage, there has been a great deal of difficulty in moving these technologies into programs of record. I believe one of the major hurdles is the DOD acquisition process.

This process is focused on buying hardware-centric platforms with extended lifetimes. However, today’s advanced technologies are focused on network-centric software solutions with rapid production spins and limited lifetimes. The platforms and the hardware are still important, but without the network effect, there is not a ubiquitous connection of sensors to shooters for a maximum combined arms effect.”

