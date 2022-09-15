OCC Names Nina Chen as New Chief Climate Risk Officer

Nina Chen, a chemical engineer with experience working in the financial services sector, has been appointed to serve as the chief climate risk officer of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

She will succeed Jonathan Fink, who assumed the climate risk duties in an acting capacity in March, and will report directly to Michael Hsu, acting comptroller of the currency, the OCC said Tuesday.

Chen most served as executive deputy superintendent of the climate division at the New York State Department of Financial Services. In this capacity, she was responsible for facilitating the adoption of climate-related financial risk management activities in the financial sector.

She also served as vice-chair of the Climate Risk Steering Group at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors and director of conservation investments at the Nature Conservancy.

“We are fortunate to have someone with her background and experience in both finance and climate-related financial risk to lead the agency’s risk management work in this area,” Hsu said.