NTT DATA Agrees to Buy Digital Design Company Umvel; Wayne Busch Quoted

Information technology and consulting company NTT DATA has entered into an official agreement to acquire digital design and engineering organization Umvel .

The transaction is projected to close in the coming weeks and is susceptible to typical closing conditions , the Tokyo, Japan-based company said Tuesday.

Wayne Busch , president of the consulting and digital transformation group at NTT DATA Services, described Umvel’s added value as boosting the former’s digital engineering capabilities as well as its strategies to take project proposals from concept to execution.

Busch also said the buy was part of a desire to bring NTT DATA’s clientele first-rate digital services.

After the acquisition is complete, Umvel’s staff of over 140 will begin working under the NTT DATA umbrella. Its currently Mexico City-based team of designers and engineers specialize in high-end design and digital product development.

NTT DATA’s yearly $3.6 billion average of funds directed toward research and development will be opened up to Umvel’s customers and team members once ownership is locked down, as will its network of 5,000 international research personnel, along with the company’s six innovation facilities and Plano, Texas Innovation Studio, which concentrate on complex technology development.

“Joining the NTT DATA family of companies is a recognition of the excellence in digital product development we have strived for since our inception,” remarked Umvel CEO Jaime Reixach Arias, while Umvel Chief Strategy Officer Frank van de Ven predicted that together, they will assist customers to “excel in the digital economy.”

With this latest purchase, NTT DATA’s portfolio of digital design forces continues to grow. It has previously acquired Nexient and Postlight.

In March, the company signaled its intent to buy Detroit, Michigan-based digital transformation specialists Vectorform.

Such portfolio additions will help the company better realize assignments such as their September contract award from the Federal Communications Commission to offer application support services . This work will primarily be carried out by their subsidiary Net ESolutions.