NSF Awards Quantum Info Science & Engineering Research Grants; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

The National Science Foundation has awarded a total of $21 million to multiple higher education institutions as part of a research program focused on quantum technology-driven data processing.

NSF said Friday awardees will take part in studies encompassing the fields of physics, computer science, materials research, engineering and chemistry through the Expanding Capacity in Quantum Information Science and Engineering program.

The first track involves individual participants from Virginia Commonwealth University, Arizona State University, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Cleveland State University, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Howard University, Morehouse College and UT Arlington. They will receive up to $800,000 over a maximum period of three years.

For the second track, groups composed of up to five members and their external collaborators will receive a maximum of $5 million for up to five years. Participants come from the University of Texas at Dallas, University of Wyoming and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“Quantum information science has the powerful potential to advance nearly every field of science forward. NSF is expanding access and skills and fostering talent so the U.S. leads the quantum future,” NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said.