NIH to Invest $130M in Biomedical, Behavioral AI Projects

The National Institutes of Health plans to spend $130 million on projects aimed at generating biomedical and behavioral data sets to facilitate artificial intelligence model training for research purposes.

NIH said Tuesday its four-year investment plan for the Bridge2AI program will support researchers as they develop standards, tools and approaches to prepare AI-ready data for the two fields of study.

The agency granted awards to four data generation projects that will apply the “findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable” principle.

Part of the funding has also been awarded to three teams that will create an Integration, Dissemination And Evaluation Bridge Center. Aside from integrating activities and distributing products and training materials, the center will coordinate standards, diversity and ethics to ensure that data sets are ethically sourced.

According to NIH, AI technology has the potential to help researchers pinpoint abnormal changes in the body using voice or other data and understand how genetic, behavioral, and environmental factors work together to influence human health.