NetImpact JV Lands UDSA Contract for IT Services; Stephanie Wilson Quoted

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a mentor/protégé joint-venture between the business management consulting firms NetImpact Strategies and Attain LLC a contract for technical assistance and program execution support.

The contract expects At-Impact, the JV, to collaboratively offer information technology services such as digital transformation and testing automation to the USDA’s Governance Applications Management Branch and Governance Services Division of the Client Experience Center, NetImpact said Friday.

“Our Emotionally Intelligent, Technically Exceptional (EQTE) team is ready to optimize CEC’s IT operations and services for a modern service management that stays ahead of USDA’s dynamic needs,” asserted Stephanie Wilson, chief operating officer of NetImpact.

By helping the CEC, NetImpact and Attain will be, in turn, reaching nearly 140,000 clients in over 118,000 different offices throughout the U.S. The companies will be comprehensively maintaining and updating the CEC’s Information Technology Service Management tool arsenal, which is responsible for responding to over a million requests every year.

Skilled in utilizing the architectures of eAuthentication/SSO, Salesforce, SailPoint, Pinyon and ServiceNow, among others, the At-Impact team will carry out implementation and maintenance, custom workflows and application management and analysis-based betterment of routine processes.

During the project, NetImpact plans to draw on experience gained in partnerships with a slew of federal agencies, demonstrating their platform-forward, mission-centered design strategies.