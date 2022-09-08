Lt. Gen. James Rainey Nominated as Next Army Future Command Chief

Lt. Gen. James Rainey, G-3/5/7 chief in charge of the U.S. Army’s strategic operations at the Department of Defense, has been nominated to serve as the next head of Army Futures Command, Defense News reported Wednesday.

Army Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo announced Rainey’s nomination at a conference Wednesday.

Camarillo said Rainey would bring to the command a “wealth of experience and knowledge” if confirmed.

“Having served as the G-3/5/7, he’s got a lot of experience in the Pentagon on the Army’s operational needs and capabilities. He understands the budget, having worked those issues for the last several years in the Pentagon as well. And I would also note he’s got a lot of operational experience as well to draw back,” he added.

Rainey previously served as commanding general of the Army Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas and commander of Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan.

Lt. Gen. James Richardson has been serving as commander of Army Futures Command on an interim basis since Gen. Mike Murray’s retirement in December 2021.