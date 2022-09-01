KBR-NASK JV Lands $4B NASIC Contract for R&D, Technical Intelligence Production; Byron Bright Quoted

A mentor-protégé joint-venture between science and technology company KBR and security-focused small business NASK has won a potential $4.8 billion contract from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center for research and development and mechanical upkeep of various systems.

Through the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Scientific and Technical Information Analytic Capability Support contract, Xandar LLC — the joint-venture — will maintain various hardware, software and architectures to support the creation of scientific and technical intelligence , KBR said Thursday.

“Xandar’s broad technical capabilities and strong understanding of the customer’s mission make us the right partner to support NASIC in meeting both the known and unforeseen challenges of the future,” remarked Byron Bright , president of KBR Government Solutions U.S and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.

Byron Bright also stated that the JV will supply NASIC with a team skilled in analytics that is aimed to prepare the organization to clear the coming years of international security hurdles.

Xandar’s intelligence construction and R&D contributions under the contract are positioned to help the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense and other federal intelligence entities for the next 10 years.

The combined efforts of the Houston, Texas-based KBR and Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered NASK will perform agile and discovery-seeking resource activities that strive to enable technical analysis in the Intelligence Community. Their work intends to take newly workshopped technologies and evolve them into intelligence products while accelerating speed of production for technical analysis output.

Additionally, Xandar will equip NASIC with tools to better experiment with and identify air, space, missile forces and cyber threats so that they are able to conduct full-spectrum, multi-domain missions, seek and acquire weapon systems and ultimately advise on national defense legislation.

“NASIC’s need to counter rapidly evolving threats requires the agility of a small company plus the power and scope of a large company,” commented Peter Zurbach , president of NASK, referring to NASK’s role as the protégé to KBR’s mentor within the JV.

The NASIC NOVASTAR contract follows another contract awarded to a KBR joint-venture in June. BP Exploration awarded SOCAR-KBR a front-end engineering design contract to actualize the Shah Deniz Alpha platform.