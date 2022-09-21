Johns Hopkins APL Execs James Miller, David Van Wie Join Defense Science Board

James Miller, assistant director for policy and analysis at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, and David Van Wie, head of the APL’s air and missile defense sector, have been appointed to serve on the Defense Science Board.

They join the 40-member federal advisory committee providing independent advice and recommendations to the Department of Defense on matters related to science, technology, acquisition process and manufacturing, APL said Tuesday.

Miller, who previously served as undersecretary of defense for policy, is responsible for overseeing the laboratory’s national security and research and development initiatives.

He brings to the board his expertise in missile defense, nuclear deterrence, cyber and space policy.

Van Wie is a four-decade veteran at APL who has previously supported the DSB, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and the U.S. Air Force Scientific Advisory Board in various studies.

“The Defense Science Board pulls together distinguished technical leaders from across the community, and we are so fortunate to have James Miller and David Van Wie as members of our new board,” said DSB Chair Eric Evans.