DSCA Deputy Director Jed Royal to Transition as Principal Deputy Assistant Director Within Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Officer

Jed Royal, deputy director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, will assume a new post under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy as principal deputy assistant director for Indo-Pacific security affairs, effective Sept. 12.

DSCA said Royal has provided agency leadership amid critical periods such as during the global pandemic, U.S. withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan and the current crisis in Ukraine.

“[The agency] is excited to continue working with [Royal] on important efforts affecting U.S. national security and defense interests in the Indo-Pacific region,” the DSCA statement reads.

Royal has been serving as DSCA deputy director since June 2021 and is responsible for security cooperation program portfolio oversight.

His career includes time serving as director of defense policy and plans at the U.S. Mission to NATO, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia affairs within the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, director for cooperative threat reduction policy in the Office of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction as well as a number of other government posts.