ISS National Lab Solicits Flight Concepts for Space-Based R&D Projects

The International Space Station National Laboratory has released a new research announcement to solicit concepts for space-based technology development and demonstration.

ISS National Lab said Thursday it offers an opportunity to use the government-funded national laboratory to develop, test and mature products and processes that may have a direct or indirect impact on space exploration efforts.

The research announcement calls for the testing of hardware prototypes, demonstration of new methodologies for spaceflight research and development missions and testing of novel space materials.

The national laboratory also seeks flight projects in areas of translational medicine research. Interested parties have until Jan. 10th, 2023, to submit concept summaries and full proposals must be submitted by March 15th.

Selected flight concepts may secure funding to enable mission integration into projects that will be implemented on the ISS.