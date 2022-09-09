HII Ingalls Shipbuilding Begins Fabrication of Navy’s Future USS Pittsburgh

HII‘s Ingalls Shipbuilding subsidiary has begun fabrication of the U.S. Navy’s 15th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship at its facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The shipyard commenced work on the future USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31) by cutting the first 100 tons of steel for the vessel, Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday.

LPD 31 is the second San Antonio-class ship built in the landing platform dock Flight II configuration to fulfill the Navy and Marine Corps mission requirements.

The ship will support a variety of operations including the transport of cargo, aircraft, landing craft and vehicles.

HII christened the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), the 13th ship of the San Antonio-class, in June and is working on the USS Harrisburg (LPD 30), the first Flight II vessel in the ship variant.