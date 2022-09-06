GSA Rule Seeks to Address Barriers to Worker Organizing for Federal Contractors; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration has released a final rule that will allow union organizers to access GSA-controlled facilities to educate government contractors’ employees about union membership, collective bargaining and organizing.

The policy amending Federal Management Regulation comes in response to a recommendation by the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, GSA said Friday.

“Today’s rule removes barriers to worker organizing and collective bargaining for federal contractors, allowing union membership to become more accessible,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

The rule seeks to clarify that activities related to worker organizing are not restricted or covered by the general prohibition on distributing, soliciting and posting materials in or on property controlled by GSA.

GSA will open the rule for public comments over a period of 60 days and expects the collected feedback to inform task force projects and future rulemaking.