GSA Names 28 Members of Federal Buying Advisory Panel; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration announced the 28 inaugural members of its Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee during the panel’s first meeting held Thursday.

Troy Cribb, director of policy at the Partnership for Public Service, will serve as the chairperson and her co-chair will be Cassius Butts, chief strategy officer and managing partner of capital for Global Leader Group, the agency said Thursday.

“GSA plays a leading role, through our Federal Acquisition Service. It’s our responsibility to bring together top experts from around the country with practical, on-the-ground experience to help generate ideas for how we can improve the way government buys things and leverage the government’s buying power to advance important policy goals,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

The other members are:

Jennie Romer, Environmental Protection Agency

Antonio Doss, Small Business Administration

Richard Beutel, George Mason University

Nigel Stephens, Phoenix Strategies

Luke Bassis, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

David Malone, City of St. Petersburg, Fl.

Mark Hayden, State of New Mexico

Stacy Smedley, Building Transparency

David Wagger, Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries

Anish Tilak, Rocky Mountain Institute

Kimberly Wise White, American Chemistry Council

C. Gail Bassette, Bowie State University

Nicole Darnall, Arizona State University

Steven Schooner, George Washington University

Amlan Mukherjee, Michigan Technological University

Farad Ali, Asociar LLC

Mamie Mallory, Mallory & Associates

Anne Rung, Varis LLC

Keith Tillage, Tillage Construction

Clyde Thompson, GovStrive

Deryl Mckissack, Mckissack & Mckissack

Darryl Daniels, Jacobsen Daniels Assoc.

Susan Lorenz-Fisher, AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Kristin Seaver, General Dynamics Information Technology

Leslie Cordes, Ceres

Denise Bailey, Milligan Consulting