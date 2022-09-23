GSA Names 28 Members of Federal Buying Advisory Panel; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration announced the 28 inaugural members of its Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee during the panel’s first meeting held Thursday.
Troy Cribb, director of policy at the Partnership for Public Service, will serve as the chairperson and her co-chair will be Cassius Butts, chief strategy officer and managing partner of capital for Global Leader Group, the agency said Thursday.
“GSA plays a leading role, through our Federal Acquisition Service. It’s our responsibility to bring together top experts from around the country with practical, on-the-ground experience to help generate ideas for how we can improve the way government buys things and leverage the government’s buying power to advance important policy goals,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.
The other members are:
- Jennie Romer, Environmental Protection Agency
- Antonio Doss, Small Business Administration
- Richard Beutel, George Mason University
- Nigel Stephens, Phoenix Strategies
- Luke Bassis, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
- David Malone, City of St. Petersburg, Fl.
- Mark Hayden, State of New Mexico
- Stacy Smedley, Building Transparency
- David Wagger, Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries
- Anish Tilak, Rocky Mountain Institute
- Kimberly Wise White, American Chemistry Council
- C. Gail Bassette, Bowie State University
- Nicole Darnall, Arizona State University
- Steven Schooner, George Washington University
- Amlan Mukherjee, Michigan Technological University
- Farad Ali, Asociar LLC
- Mamie Mallory, Mallory & Associates
- Anne Rung, Varis LLC
- Keith Tillage, Tillage Construction
- Clyde Thompson, GovStrive
- Deryl Mckissack, Mckissack & Mckissack
- Darryl Daniels, Jacobsen Daniels Assoc.
- Susan Lorenz-Fisher, AmerisourceBergen Corporation
- Kristin Seaver, General Dynamics Information Technology
- Leslie Cordes, Ceres
- Denise Bailey, Milligan Consulting