GSA Details Process for New FBI HQ Campus Site Selection; Nina Albert Quoted

The General Services Administration (GSA) and the FBI launched the process for selecting a location for the bureau’s new suburban headquarters in the National Capital Region.

The 2016 project planning process identified Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland and Springfield, Virginia, as the three potential sites for the new FBI building and GSA said Friday the administrator should pick one from these three sites pursuant to the Consolidated Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2022.

Nina Albert, commissioner of the Public Buildings Service at GSA, said the two agencies are continuing to advance efforts to meet the key milestones set by Congress for the FBI HQ campus and look forward to implementing a fair and transparent process for the site selection.

GSA said its site selection process is based on public real estate acquisition best practices and that it expects to make a selection in the coming months.

The site selection criteria include FBI mission requirements, transportation access, site development flexibility, cost and promotion of sustainable siting and equity.

The FBI Headquarters Consolidation project seeks to combine all FBI offices at the J. Edgar Hoover building and other locations across the Washington D.C. area into the new campus.