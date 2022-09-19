A McAleese & Associates report says the Department of Defense’s investment account outlays for fiscal year 2022, which include $147 billion in DOD procurement funds and $119 billion in research, development, test and evaluation funds, are -9 percent behind schedule.

Jim McAleese, founder of McAleese & Associates and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, reported that DOD’s operation and maintenance outlay are behind by about $10 billion, requiring a major push to obligate $299 billion in FY 2022 O&M funds by the end of September.

According to the report, the Pentagon’s RDT&E funding of $119 billion for the current fiscal year is about 11 percent or $12 billion higher than the appropriated research funding in FY 2021 and is “two-year money” that can be contractually obligated through FY 2023.

McAleese said the department’s FY 2021 procurement funding reflects a 3 percent increase from the previous fiscal year’s funding and is “three-year money” that can be obligated through FY 2024.