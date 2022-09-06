GovCon Expert Jim McAleese Hosting Free In-Depth Defense Virtual Event on Wednesday

Jim McAleese , founder of McAleese & Associates as well as an influential member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, will be hosting a virtual event on Wednesday, September 7th at 5:30pm (EST), no registration required, to share his invaluable insights regarding the most significant challenges facing the technology landscape and the federal sector heading into 2023.

GovCon Expert Jim McAleese, a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, will discuss how the global fight with China and other adversaries is impacting American business as well as how the tight labor market and challenges of the semiconductor industry are affecting prime contractors, the Defense Industrial Base and the Department of Defense (DoD).

Visit McAleese & Associates to see the live stream tomorrow at 5:30pm (EST) to see GovCon Expert Jim McAleese share his insights and highlights into the latest technologies, programs and innovations that will be critical for U.S. service branches and federal organizations as the budget planning begins for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year.

For instance, McAleese & Associates recently released a report indicating that defense stock prices have spiked 18 percent to 20 percent year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 as sector investors react to the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also noted a 10 percent spike in DoD investment accounts for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

McAleese added that investors generally expected at least an additional seven percent, or $54 billion, of FY 2023 DOD funding growth to at least $800 billion, compared with the $742 billion enacted in the current fiscal year.

