GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks: Urgency of Cybersecurity for Threats to IoT Devices

Chuck Brooks , a highly esteemed cybersecurity leader as well as an influential member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, recently published a feature on Aug. 30th exploring how threat actors are exploiting vulnerabilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence tools as well as software and hardware gaps, especially in IoT devices.

In his most recent feature article with Security Info Watch , GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks anticipates that more than 30 billion IoT connections will be in our hands by 2025, which includes trillions of sensors connecting and interacting on these devices.

“The growing reality is that hackers are seeking out unsecured ports and systems on companies and especially industrial systems connected to the Internet,” GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks explained. “But there are several immediate potential remedies to those threats.”

During the feature, Brooks provided his insights into the necessary work to protect hardware components of the network as well as separating signals that pose threats to devices, finding the hidden devices in the network, fortifying the platform with threat mitigation and more.

“In the scheme of cybersecurity things, it is all about fortifying vulnerabilities and closing gaps that criminal hackers might exploit,” Chuck Brooks added.

“Hardware risks cannot afford to be neglected in today’s cyber-threat landscape. Companies need to secure both software and hardware that are the Ying Yang of Cybersecurity.”

About GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks

Chuck Brooks, president of Brooks Consulting International, is a globally recognized thought leader and subject matter expert in Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies.

Chuck is also Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University’s Graduate Cybersecurity Risk Management Program where he teaches courses on risk management, homeland security technologies, and cybersecurity.

He is also IEEE Cyber Security for Next Generation Connectivity Systems for Quantum IOT Vice-Chair and serves as the Quantum Security Alliance Chair for IoT. LinkedIn named Chuck one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn.”