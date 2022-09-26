GDIT Wins $110M Contract from Department of Veterans Affairs for IT Service Desk Operation; Kamal Narang Quoted

The information technology arm of General Dynamics has secured a potential five-year, $110 million task order from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The enterprise service desk task order charges General Dynamics Information Technology with the operation and maintenance of a technology support system for veterans, complete with built-in back-ups and emergency preparation measures, the Falls Church, Virginia-based business unit said Monday.

Kamal Narang , vice president and general manager for federal health at GDIT, asserted that the services provided under the task order will strengthen IT outcomes for users, make processes more efficient and mitigate costs.

Narang also emphasized the company’s dedication to the wellbeing of veterans and its efforts to make the user experience of its technologies and tools “easy, effective and personalized.”

GDIT’s enterprise service desk efforts with the VA have been ongoing for four years and together, they have fielded and responded to over 10 million help submissions. Additional support GDIT conducts for the VA includes digital migration of a litany of veteran records, the institution of enterprise security measures, as well as the recent creation of an artificial intelligence-based tool for the identification of skin cancer.

For work under the new contract, GDIT will source its labor to its facilities in Louisiana, Kentucky and Texas. These Technology Shared Services offices will all be active and ready with back-up in the event of an emergency situation. Their team will be available at every hour of every day with Tier 1 IT and technical expertise, communicating with over 500,000 VA representatives at any VA location in the country.

Furthermore, GDIT will employ remote automation tools and knowledge facilitation programs in order to fulfill self-service inquiries and overall create a superior interface and interactivity for the country’s veteran population of over nine million.

The VA task order comes on the heels of the company’s five-year, $65 million contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for data integration and cloud migration activities .