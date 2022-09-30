FDA-VA Partnership Aims to Offer Standardized Testing Tools for Medical Tech Sector

The Department of Veterans Affairs has teamed up with the Food and Drug Administration to create tools for medical device makers to test product efficacy and safety during the development phase.

Both agencies will assign researchers to the Seattle-based VA Ventures Innovation Institute in the hopes of bringing new medical technologies faster to veterans and civilians alike, the VA said Wednesday.

“This strategic alignment between our organizations creates a unique environment to achieve shared objectives for accelerating patient access to safe, innovative and effective medical devices,” said Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The FDA will evaluate the risks and benefits of novel products from certain innovators, while the VA will provide clinical information to be studied in immersive experiences, including test development and hands-on product training.