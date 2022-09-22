FCC Adds PacNet/ComNet, China Unicom to Security Threat List; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission has identified China Unicom Americas Operation, Pacific Network Corp. and its subsidiary ComNet USA as foreign national security threats.

FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau added the companies to its “covered list” after they were found to be under the Chinese government’s control, influence and exploitation.

The decision is in response to findings by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense, which showed how China Unicom and PacNet/ComNet pose an “unacceptable risk” to U.S. national security.

“Earlier this year the FCC revoked China Unicom America’s and PacNet/ComNet’s authorities to provide service in the United States because of the national security risks they posed to communications in the United States,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.

The commission released its list of communications equipment and services that could compromise national network security and privacy in March 2021 to comply with the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act.